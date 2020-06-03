We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25m
Year 2007
Custom-82
Motor Yacht
Custom-82 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Excel.
Design
Custom-82 measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 5.00 feet.
Custom-82 has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Custom-82 has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Custom-82 has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,230 litres.
Accommodation
Custom-82 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.