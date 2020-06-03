Read online now
Length 25m
Year 2007

Custom-82

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Custom-82 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Excel.

Design

Custom-82 measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 5.00 feet.

Custom-82 has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Custom-82 has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Custom-82 has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,230 litres.

Accommodation

Custom-82 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

