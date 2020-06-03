Read online now
Length 31m
Year 2005

Custom Schooner

2005

Sail Yacht

Custom Schooner is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Custom.

Design

Custom Schooner measures 31.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet.

Custom Schooner has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Custom Schooner has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Custom Schooner accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Custom Schooner flies the flag of Malaysia.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.2m

crew:

-

draft:

-
