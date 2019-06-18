Cutlass Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Cutlass Pearl measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 171 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Falcon.

Performance and Capabilities

Cutlass Pearl has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Cutlass Pearl has a fuel capacity of 14,345 litres, and a water capacity of 2,998 litres.

Accommodation

Cutlass Pearl accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cutlass Pearl is a RINA 100-A-1.1 class yacht.