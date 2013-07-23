CV9 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

CV9 measures 39.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.18 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 322 tonnes.

CV9 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

CV9 also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

CV9 has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

CV9 accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

CV9 has a hull NB of 120003.