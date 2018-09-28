Cyan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Cyan measures 48.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 584 tonnes.

Cyan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Cyan also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Cyan has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cyan has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cyan accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cyan is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.105.