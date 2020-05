Cynthia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Rybovich, in the United States.

Design

Cynthia measures 26.21 metres in length and has a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Cynthia has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Cynthia has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Cynthia has a fuel capacity of 13,638 litres, and a water capacity of 3,410 litres.