Originally named Twizzle, this 55.50 metre (182’1” feet) custom motor yacht was built by the respected Dutch yacht builders at Feadship. Renamed Cynthia, this modern yacht with simple, understated lines and a distinctive character was drawn by De Voogt Naval Architects and found her way to the water in 2005.

This superyacht was built with an emphasis on comfort, with noise and vibration reduction, while drawing on previous revolutionary fleet design elements to create her signature exterior. Her interior style was designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon, before being updated by Todhunter Earle during a refit project in 2009; emerging with the highest levels of maintenance, across both exterior and interior.

The 10 guests on board are accommodated in a 5 stateroom layout, while her exterior spaces offer al fresco dining and relaxation. Guests on board can bathe on the sundeck or relax under awning before heading inside to the myriad saloons and dining areas to be looked after by a crew of 14.