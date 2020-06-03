Cyrano De Bergerac is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Cyrano De Bergerac measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 8.71 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Cyrano De Bergerac has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John Munford Design.

Her interior design is by John Munford.

Cyrano De Bergerac also features naval architecture by Rob Humphreys.

Performance and Capabilities

Cyrano De Bergerac has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Cyrano De Bergerac has a fuel capacity of 18,600 litres, and a water capacity of 10,250 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cyrano De Bergerac accommodates up to 10 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cyrano De Bergerac has a hull NB of 1998.