Cyrus One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cyrus Yachts.

Cyrus Yachts is a builder of semi-custom yachts in lenght varying between 30 and 42 meter. The company builds and markets a range of contemporary semi displacement yachts.

Design

Cyrus One measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cyrus One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Cyrus One also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Cyrus One has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cyrus One has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,875 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cyrus One accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cyrus One is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 34/1.

Cyrus One is a Registro Italiano class yacht.