Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.7m
Year 1998

D-Version

1998

|

Motor Yacht

D-Version is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

D-Version measures 24.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

D-Version has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

D-Version also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .

Accommodation

D-Version accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

6.4m

crew:

2

draft:

1.7m
Other Cheoy Lee yachts
Featured Events