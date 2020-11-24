We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24.7m
Year 1998
D-Version
1998|
Motor Yacht
D-Version is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cheoy Lee.
Design
D-Version measures 24.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
D-Version has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
D-Version also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .
Accommodation
D-Version accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.