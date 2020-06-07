Da Bubba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Da Bubba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Da Bubba measures 30.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.71 metres and a beam of 6.01 metres.

Da Bubba has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Da Bubba also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Da Bubba has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Da Bubba has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

She also has a range of 1,150 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Da Bubba accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Da Bubba has a hull NB of 99-639.

Da Bubba flies the flag of the United States.