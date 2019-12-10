Hull C. 2130, christened Dahlak after the Red Sea archipelago where her owner sailed as a boy, is the latest launch in the expanding Perini Navi fleet.

With hull lines by Philippe Briand and built entirely on site at the Group’s Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia, the handsome new yacht is a sister ship to the award-winning P2 launched in 2008.



Dahlak represents a considerable step up in size, power and complexity in comparison to the owner’s previous yacht, a sailing catamaran 60 feet in length overall. Keen to enjoy the experience of skippering the 38m yacht himself, he studied to obtain his Yachtmaster Certificate of Competence—unusual even for such a passionate and hand-on sailor.



“The owner was insistent that Dahlak is a family boat in every sense of the word,” says Burak Akgul, Managing Director of Sales, Marketing & Design. “By that he meant not only his own family, but also the Perini Navi family. We feel enormously privileged that he entrusted us to build his new sailing yacht to explore the world in complete safety and comfort.”



Dahlak and P2 share the same rig configuration and basic naval architecture, including a near-vertical bow to stretch the waterline length to the maximum and a high-aspect ratio sail plan for fast upwind sailing.



But there also are some key differences. The new yacht is constructed entirely of Sealium aluminium alloy, whereas P2 had a composite superstructure, and boasts several technical innovations that illustrate Perini Navi’s ongoing commitment to providing owners with the latest technology that enhances performance, sail handling and onboard comfort.