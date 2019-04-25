Daima is a 42.5m sailing yacht built by Arkin Pruva Argos Yachts and launched in 2009. This luxury superyacht's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Karatas Yacht Design Ltd.

Superyacht Daima has a wooden hull, with a beam of 8.5m and a 3.5m draft. She features a furling system provided by Bamar, with Lewmar winches and rigging from Navtec. Daima is built to comply with MCA and RINA standards.

Key features:

Elegant and stylish interior with beautiful furnishings

Comfortable and spacious guest cabins

Bose sound system throughout the yacht

Hydraulic lifting swim platform

Great selection of water toys

Professional and friendly crew of 7

Daima Accommodation

Daima offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in five suites. She is also capable of carrying up to seven crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

