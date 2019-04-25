Daima
Sail Yacht
Daima is a 42.5m sailing yacht built by Arkin Pruva Argos Yachts and launched in 2009. This luxury superyacht's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Karatas Yacht Design Ltd.
Superyacht Daima has a wooden hull, with a beam of 8.5m and a 3.5m draft. She features a furling system provided by Bamar, with Lewmar winches and rigging from Navtec. Daima is built to comply with MCA and RINA standards.
Key features:
Elegant and stylish interior with beautiful furnishings
Comfortable and spacious guest cabins
Bose sound system throughout the yacht
Hydraulic lifting swim platform
Great selection of water toys
Professional and friendly crew of 7
Daima Accommodation
Daima offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in five suites. She is also capable of carrying up to seven crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.