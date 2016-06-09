Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 1999

Daisy D

1999

|

Motor Yacht

Daisy D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Daisy D measures 24 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Daisy D has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Daisy D accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6m

crew:

2

draft:

-
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News