Daisy D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Daisy D measures 24 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Daisy D has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Daisy D accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.