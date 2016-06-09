Length 24m
Year 1999
Daisy D
1999|
Motor Yacht
Daisy D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Daisy D measures 24 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Daisy D has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Daisy D accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.