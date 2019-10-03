Daloli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Daloli measures 35.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 218 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Daloli has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Daloli also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Daloli has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Daloli has a fuel capacity of 33,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Daloli accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Daloli has a hull NB of 10164.

Daloli is an AB class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.