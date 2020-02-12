Dama du Cuori is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1997.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Dama du Cuori measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.49 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dama du Cuori has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Dama du Cuori also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Dama du Cuori has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dama du Cuori is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1997.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Dama du Cuori measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.49 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dama du Cuori has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Dama du Cuori also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Dama du Cuori has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dama du Cuori has a fuel capacity of 37,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dama du Cuori accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dama du Cuori has a hull NB of FB82.

Dama du Cuori is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.