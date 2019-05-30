Damahwil is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Bayard and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Damahwil measures 37.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.36 feet.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Damahwil also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Damahwil has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Damahwil has a fuel capacity of 45,425 litres, and a water capacity of 18,927 litres.

Accommodation

Damahwil accommodates up to 4 guests in 4 cabins.