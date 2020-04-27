Dance Smartly is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Dance Smartly measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.

Dance Smartly has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Peter Beeldsnijder.

Performance and Capabilities

Dance Smartly has a top speed of 10.00 knots.

Dance Smartly has a fuel capacity of 10,911 litres, and a water capacity of 7,156 litres.

Accommodation

Dance Smartly accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dance Smartly has a Endeavour Blue hull.

Dance Smartly flies the flag of St Vincent.