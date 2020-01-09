Motor yacht Dancing Hare, built in 1986 by Dutch shipyard Amels, was a real ground-breaking yacht for her time and continues to be a luxury leader today. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and interior and exterior design from the sketch book of Jon Bannenberg. This twin screw superyacht measures 57.7 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Originally christened with the name Lady Ghislaine, there is no doubt that she is the work of the late Jon Bannenberg with her distinctive sculpted mast complex, vertical windows and mullions, lozenge-shaped ports and well-flared bow. Her design features bold use of symmetry and asymmetry that results in unique spaced that manage create a feeling of intimacy despite their generous spaciousness.

One of the highlights of her design is an upper deck gymnasium that can be kept open or completely enclosed. Another attractive feat owed to the brilliance of Bannenberg is a clever use of space that allows for much more internal volume one would expect, evident in the grand observation lounge found forward on the upper deck or the generous accommodations located below. Amongst her six cabins are a lavish master stateroom; four double cabins; and one twin cabin.

Luxury yacht Dancing Hare is powered by two Caterpillar 3516 DI-TA engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 3,800 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 14 knots. Dancing Hare has been built Lloyd’s Register classification.