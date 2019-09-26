Dancing Milly III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Dancing Milly III measures 37.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres.

Dancing Milly III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

Dancing Milly III also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Dancing Milly III has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dancing Milly III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Dancing Milly III measures 37.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres.

Dancing Milly III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

Dancing Milly III also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Dancing Milly III has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dancing Milly III has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dancing Milly III accommodates up to 9 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dancing Milly III has a hull NB of 108.