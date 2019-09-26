We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Dancing Milly III
2008|
Motor Yacht
Dancing Milly III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Dancing Milly III measures 37.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres.
Dancing Milly III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her interior design is by Paszkowski.
Dancing Milly III also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Dancing Milly III has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Dancing Milly III has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dancing Milly III accommodates up to 9 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dancing Milly III has a hull NB of 108.