D'Angleterre II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by W.A. Souter & Sons.

Design

D'Angleterre II measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.37 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 277 tonnes.

D'Angleterre II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

D'Angleterre II also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

D'Angleterre II has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

D'Angleterre II has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

D'Angleterre II accommodates up to 10 guests in 9 cabins.