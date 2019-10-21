Read online now
Length 33.5m
Year 1987

Daniella

1987

|

Motor Yacht

Daniella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Lloyds Ships.

Design

Daniella measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Daniella has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Daniella also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.

Performance and Capabilities

Daniella has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Daniella has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Daniella has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Daniella accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.3m

crew:

6

draft:

2.3m
