Dannebrog is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Danish Royal Dockyard, in Denmark and most recently refitted in 1980.

Design

Dannebrog measures 78.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.62 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,054 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dannebrog has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Danish Royal Dockyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Dannebrog has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dannebrog accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 52 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dannebrog flies the flag of Denmark.