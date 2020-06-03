Dannebrog
1931|
Motor Yacht
Dannebrog is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Danish Royal Dockyard, in Denmark and most recently refitted in 1980.
Design
Dannebrog measures 78.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.62 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,054 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Dannebrog has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Danish Royal Dockyard.
Performance and Capabilities
Dannebrog has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dannebrog accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 52 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dannebrog flies the flag of Denmark.