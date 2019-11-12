We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 49.99m
Year 2021
Danzante Bay
Motor Yacht
Danzante Bay is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Crescent Yachts, in the United States.
Design
Danzante Bay measures 49.99 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet.Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.
Danzante Bay also features naval architecture by Christensen.
Accommodation
Danzante Bay accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.