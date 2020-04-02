Daphne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Daphne measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Daphne has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Daphne has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Daphne has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Daphne accommodates up to 9 guests .

Other Specifications

Daphne is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Cook Islands.