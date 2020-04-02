Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27m
Year 2003

Daphne

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Daphne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Daphne measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Daphne has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Daphne has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Daphne has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Daphne accommodates up to 9 guests .

Other Specifications

Daphne is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Cook Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.1m

crew:

-

draft:

2m
Other Azimut yachts
Related News