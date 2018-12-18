Length 90m
Year 2018
DAR
2018|
Motor Yacht
Flowing lines and an ample beach club, Project Shark (Y717) is a call back to the hay-days of Alfa Nero with a bold, futuristic style that echoes true custom design evolution. A must-watch project from both Oceanco and exterior designer Luiz De Basto.
Thanks to naval architecture from Azure, this 90-metre superyacht is a first-time collaboration for designer, builder and architect and will undoubtedly bring forward a new launch with ground-breaking style and milestone acclaim.