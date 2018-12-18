Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 4 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 90m
Year 2018

DAR

2018

|

Motor Yacht

Flowing lines and an ample beach club, Project Shark (Y717) is a call back to the hay-days of Alfa Nero with a bold, futuristic style that echoes true custom design evolution. A must-watch project from both Oceanco and exterior designer Luiz De Basto.

Thanks to naval architecture from Azure, this 90-metre superyacht is a first-time collaboration for designer, builder and architect and will undoubtedly bring forward a new launch with ground-breaking style and milestone acclaim.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

14.2m

crew:

-

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#82

2020 Forecasted rank: #88
View top 100
Other Oceanco yachts
Related News