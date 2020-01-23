Dardanella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Vitters Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2012.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Dardanella measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.18 metres.

Dardanella has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Dardanella has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dardanella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Vitters Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2012.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Dardanella measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.18 metres.

Dardanella has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Dardanella has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dardanella has a fuel capacity of 41,874 litres, and a water capacity of 12,515 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dardanella accommodates up to 10 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.