Dark Shadow is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Wally in Fano, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Dark Shadow measures 30.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dark Shadow has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Foster & Partners.

Dark Shadow also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Dark Shadow has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Dark Shadow has a fuel capacity of 4,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Dark Shadow accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dark Shadow has a hull NB of 135.

Dark Shadow is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.