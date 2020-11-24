Dark Star of London is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Tréhard Marine and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Dark Star of London measures 27.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.70 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 66 tonnes.

Dark Star of London has an aluminium hull.

Dark Star of London also features naval architecture by Martin Francis.

Performance and Capabilities

Dark Star of London has a top speed of 10.00 knots.

Dark Star of London has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dark Star of London accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.