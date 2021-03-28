Darli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Stord Verft .

Design

Darli measures 57.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 995 tonnes.

Darli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Darko Mikulandra.

Her interior design is by Jasna Bogdanovic.

Darli also features naval architecture by Stord Verft .

Performance and Capabilities

Darli has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Darli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Stord Verft .

Design

Darli measures 57.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 995 tonnes.

Darli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Darko Mikulandra.

Her interior design is by Jasna Bogdanovic.

Darli also features naval architecture by Stord Verft .

Performance and Capabilities

Darli has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Darli has a fuel capacity of 66,000 litres, and a water capacity of 105,000 litres.

Accommodation

Darli accommodates up to 81 guests in 47 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.