Darling is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Factoria Naval Marin , in Spain.

Factoria Naval Marin was founded at the end of 2006. The shipyard, which employs more than 500 people, is able to build ships of up to 150 metres length and 21m beam. In addition to its two traditional slips, a third slip has been especially designed to work in a dry dock mode by means of a lock.

Design

Darling measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Darling has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

Performance and Capabilities

Darling has a top speed of 14.10 knots and a cruising speed of 12.70 knots.

Darling has a fuel capacity of 66,863 litres, and a water capacity of 10,243 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Darling accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.