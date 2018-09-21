Darlings Danama

The 60m CRN128, Darling Danama’s design was a collaboration between CRN and Zuccon International Project featuring a slender and racy bow and wide spaces, outstretching over the sea.

Featuring many innovative elements such as the front deck which was created to be equipped like a real “beach club”, allowing the stern door to transform into a personal beach close to the water, Mau also holds a terrace on the ship owner’s suite side, designed as a platform overlooking the sea, able to fold 90 degrees and act as a balcony overlooking the ocean.

The superyacht is powered by twin Caterpillar 3516B 1573hp Diesel Engines which is able to effortlessly propel her steel hull and aluminium superstructure through the water with minimum vibration or noise. She is also built to exact MCA specifications with an LR class society.

The CRN128 is able to comfortably accommodate 12 guests in 5 staterooms and a luxurious and spacious owners suits alongside room for 14 crew aboard the stunning CRN superyacht.