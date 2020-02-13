Darnice III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1998.

Darnice III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1998.

Design

Darnice III measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.13 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 577 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Darnice III has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Bertolucci.

Darnice III also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Darnice III has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Darnice III has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 41,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Darnice III accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Darnice III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB155.

Darnice III is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.