Darwin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Su Marine , in Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

Darwin measures 28.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Darwin has a wood / epoxy hull with a carbon superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Her interior design is by Su Marine .

Darwin also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Darwin has a top speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Darwin has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Darwin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Darwin has a hull NB of NB09.

Darwin is a RINA C, HULL, • MACH, Y, UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION class yacht.