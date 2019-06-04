Darwin
2013|
Motor Yacht
Darwin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Su Marine , in Turkey.
Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.
Design
Darwin measures 28.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Darwin has a wood / epoxy hull with a carbon superstructure.Her exterior design is by Tanju Kalaycioglu.
Her interior design is by Su Marine .
Darwin also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Darwin has a top speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Darwin has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Darwin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Darwin has a hull NB of NB09.
Darwin is a RINA C, HULL, • MACH, Y, UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION class yacht.