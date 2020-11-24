Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36m
Year 1995

Dauntless

1995

|

Motor Yacht

Dauntless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine.

Design

Dauntless measures 36 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Dauntless has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Dauntless has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Dauntless accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

7

draft:

1.52m
Other Broward Marine yachts
Featured Events