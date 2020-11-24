Dauntless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine.

Design

Dauntless measures 36 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Dauntless has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Dauntless has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Dauntless accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.