Daybreak is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Daybreak measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 8.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 469 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Daybreak has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Daybreak also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Daybreak has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Daybreak has a fuel capacity of 68,800 litres, and a water capacity of 19,400 litres.

She also has a range of 5,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Daybreak accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Daybreak has a hull NB of 776.

Daybreak is a LR class yacht.