Daydream is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Daydream measures 42.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Daydream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Apollonio Naval Architecture.

Her interior design is by Carlo Pagani.

Daydream also features naval architecture by Marine Enqineering and Apollonio Naval Architecture.

Performance and Capabilities

Daydream has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Daydream has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 5,677 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Daydream accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Daydream has a hull NB of 008.

Daydream is an IROS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.