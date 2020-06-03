Daydream IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Daydream IV measures 28.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

Daydream IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Daydream IV has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Daydream IV has a fuel capacity of 18,338 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Daydream IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Daydream IV flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.