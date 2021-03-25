De Contessa II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

De Contessa II measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.66 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

De Contessa II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

De Contessa II also features naval architecture by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

De Contessa II has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

De Contessa II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

De Contessa II measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.66 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

De Contessa II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

De Contessa II also features naval architecture by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

De Contessa II has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

De Contessa II has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

De Contessa II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.