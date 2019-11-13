Dealer Ship is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Dealer Ship is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Dealer Ship measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Dealer Ship has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Dealer Ship also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

Dealer Ship is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Dealer Ship has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Dealer Ship has a fuel capacity of 20,744 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Dealer Ship accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.