Dealership is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Dealership measures 28.96 metres in length and has a beam of 7.06 feet.

Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.

Her interior design is by Princess Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dealership has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Dealership has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Dealership accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.