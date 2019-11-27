Dear Henri is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Antago Yachts.

Design

Dear Henri measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Dear Henri has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Dear Henri has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Dear Henri has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dear Henri accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.