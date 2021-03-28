Dear Henry is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Antago Yachts.

Dear Henry is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Antago Yachts.

Design

Dear Henry measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Dear Henry has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Dear Henry has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dear Henry has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dear Henry accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.