Dear Henry
1998|
Motor Yacht
Dear Henry is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Antago Yachts.
Design
Dear Henry measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Dear Henry has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.
Performance and Capabilities
Dear Henry has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Dear Henry has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dear Henry accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.