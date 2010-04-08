Read online now
Length 24.5m
Year 1993

Deco

1993

Motor Yacht

Deco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 1999.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Deco measures 24.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Deco has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Deco has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Deco accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Deco is a Registro Italiano class yacht.

Build Team

guests:

10
speed:

23Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

5.92m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
