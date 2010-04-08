We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Deco
1993|
Motor Yacht
Deco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 1999.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Deco measures 24.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Deco has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Deco has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Deco has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 280 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Deco accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Deco is a Registro Italiano class yacht.