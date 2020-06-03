Decompression is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Broward Marine.

Design

Decompression measures 31.39 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 165 tonnes.

Decompression has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Marckese Design.

Decompression also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Decompression has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Decompression has a fuel capacity of 38,642 litres, and a water capacity of 4,546 litres.

Accommodation

Decompression accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Decompression flies the flag of Jamaica.