Deep Blue II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Deep Blue II measures 43.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 metres and a beam of 8.81 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 439 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Deep Blue II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by The A Group.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Deep Blue II also features naval architecture by The A Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Deep Blue II has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Deep Blue II has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Deep Blue II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Deep Blue II has a hull NB of 232.

Deep Blue II is a ABS - A1 Yachting Service - AMS, MCA Compliant class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.