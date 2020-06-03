Deep Story is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Orkun Yachting in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Deep Story measures 45.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 421 tonnes.

Deep Story has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Orkun Yachting.

Deep Story also features naval architecture by Orkun Yachting.

Performance and Capabilities

Deep Story has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Deep Story accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Deep Story is MCA compliant

Deep Story is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.