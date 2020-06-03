We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 45.2m
Year 2012
Deep Story
2012|
Motor Yacht
Deep Story is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Orkun Yachting in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Deep Story measures 45.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 421 tonnes.
Deep Story has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Orkun Yachting.
Deep Story also features naval architecture by Orkun Yachting.
Performance and Capabilities
Deep Story has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Deep Story accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Deep Story is MCA compliant
Deep Story is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.