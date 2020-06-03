We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Defence
2007|
Motor Yacht
Defence has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Defence has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 2,650 litres.
She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Defence accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Defence has a hull NB of PBI10711L708.