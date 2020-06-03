Defence is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by President Yachts.

Defence is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by President Yachts.

Design

Defence measures 32.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Defence has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by President Yachts.

Defence has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Defence has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 2,650 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Defence accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Defence has a hull NB of PBI10711L708.