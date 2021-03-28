Read online now
Length 38.1m
Year 1951

Deianeira

1951

|

Motor Yacht

Deianeira is a custom motor yacht launched in 1951 by Vosper Thornycroft and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Deianeira measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Deianeira has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vosper Thornycroft.

Her interior design is by François Catroux.

Deianeira also features naval architecture by Vosper Thornycroft.

Performance and Capabilities

Deianeira has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Deianeira accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Deianeira flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Build Team

