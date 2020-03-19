Luxury motor yacht Deja Too was built in 2003 by Dutch shipyard Amels. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior and interior design by Terence Disdale. This twin screw yacht measures 52 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Deja Too previously carried the name of Amevi and was built as part of the Tigre d’Or series first launched in 1999.

She underwent a refit in mid-2009 that saw her receive a hull and superstructure re-paint and a complete replacement or re-paint of all her deck hardware, weather-tight doors, and all fittings including aerials and windscreen. The engine room and all accompanying equipment also received a fresh coat of paint. General machinery maintenance and repair work was also carried out.

This luxury superyacht has a neat and clean profile, only broken by specially-chosen window shapes along her hull. She boasts a large upper deck complete with a pool, Jacuzzi, bar and barbeque. An entertaining aft deck includes a dining area for 10, while the skylounge carries the added convenience of being served directly by a dumbwaiter from the well-equipped galley below.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite, four double suites and a single cabin. The crew are accommodated in seven cabins.

Luxury yacht Deja Too is powered by two Cummins 1200 horsepower engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Deja Too is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 13 knots while her crew of 13 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with a range of water toys for limitless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Jet Skis, a kayak, sailing dinghy, windsurfers, waterskis and tows.

Deja Too cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season.

The luxury vessel has been built to ABS class and is fully MCA compliant.